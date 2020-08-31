BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry published a statement regarding reports about the transfer of Greek soldiers in civilian clothes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo near the Turkish coast, confirming its rejection of this movement.
“Press reports circulated about the Greek military build-up on the island of Meis (Kastellorizo). This island is demilitarized according to the Paris Peace Agreement of 1947,” the statement said.
They continued: “If the news circulating in the press is correct, then this is a new indication of Greece’s violation of the law and it shows its true intentions in the eastern Mediterranean.”
They stressed: “We reject any illegal changes in the status of the island, and we affirm that we will not allow such a provocation to achieve its goal.”
The statement indicated that “such provocative actions will not help Greece at all. If Athens continues to increase tension in the region, it will be the loser. Turkey is determined to protect its rights until the end in accordance with international law.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.