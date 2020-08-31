Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, 5 June 2017 (Photo by AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilic)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry published a statement regarding reports about the transfer of Greek soldiers in civilian clothes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo near  the Turkish coast, confirming its rejection of this movement.

“Press reports circulated about the Greek military build-up on the island of Meis (Kastellorizo). This island is demilitarized according to the Paris Peace Agreement of 1947,” the statement said.

They continued: “If the news circulating in the press is correct, then this is a new indication of Greece’s violation of the law and it shows its true intentions in the eastern Mediterranean.”

They stressed: “We reject any illegal changes in the status of the island, and we affirm that we will not allow such a provocation to achieve its goal.”

The statement indicated that “such provocative actions will not help Greece at all. If Athens continues to increase tension in the region, it will be the loser. Turkey is determined to protect its rights until the end in accordance with international law.”

Stern Daler
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
2020-08-31 14:20

No place must be demilitarized when the threat of war is imminent. Like in Cyprus in 1974 Turkey seeks for a justification to break the peace and the status quo. In the case of Kastellorizo and the Dodecanese Islands Turkey plans to infringe the Lausanne treaty of 1923 that gave the islands to Italy. Turkey was no part of the Paris Peace Agreement of 1947. Thus Turkey cannot claim anything from that treaty. The 1947 treaty gave the Dodecanese Islands to Greece. which can exercise its right to legitimate defense, as provided for in Article 51 of the United Nations… Read more »

0
Reply
