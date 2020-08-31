BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry published a statement regarding reports about the transfer of Greek soldiers in civilian clothes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo near the Turkish coast, confirming its rejection of this movement.

“Press reports circulated about the Greek military build-up on the island of Meis (Kastellorizo). This island is demilitarized according to the Paris Peace Agreement of 1947,” the statement said.

They continued: “If the news circulating in the press is correct, then this is a new indication of Greece’s violation of the law and it shows its true intentions in the eastern Mediterranean.”

They stressed: “We reject any illegal changes in the status of the island, and we affirm that we will not allow such a provocation to achieve its goal.”

The statement indicated that “such provocative actions will not help Greece at all. If Athens continues to increase tension in the region, it will be the loser. Turkey is determined to protect its rights until the end in accordance with international law.”