BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Following the powerful attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA) on the Al-Watiyah Airbase west of the Libyan capital, the Turkish media reported on Ankara’s move to deploy new air defense systems in a number of strategic locations in Libya.

The Haber7 website reported on Sunday that Turkey purchased the S-125 missile system from Ukraine and moved it to Libya, where it will monitor the airspace of the North African nation.

The site added that the Ukrainian system consists of six batteries for missiles, one dedicated to the airspace over the city of Sirte, and five will be installed in different strategic places in western Libya.

This report came on Sunday evening, hours after an airstrike on the Al-Watiyah Airbase, which the LNA said destroyed the Turkish air defense system at the installation.

Not long after the attack, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu News Agency said that the bombing targeted “some of the equipment for the base, which was recently deployed to strengthen the base, including an air defense system.”

However, the Anadolu Agency denied any personnel losses, despite the claims by the Libyan National Army about killing several of “Erdogan’s mercenaries”.

