BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – Turkey has reportedly asked the United States, a NATO ally, to deploy two Patriot missile systems along its southern border with Syria, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Citing a Turkish official in Ankara, Bloomberg said the purpose of the Patriot missile systems would be to deter the Russian military’s strikes inside the Idlib Governorate, where as many as a dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in the past two weeks.

According to Bloomberg, the request was made by Turkey to the U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, last week; however, they have yet to receive an answer from Washington.

If the Patriot system was deployed in the Hatay Province, Turkey could deploys its fighter jets to Syria in order to deter the Syrian and Russian air forces, the Bloomberg report said.

On Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants, with support from the Turkish military, launched a counter-offensive to retake the town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

As of now, intense clashes are still ongoing at the western outskirts of Nayrab, with early reports claiming that the militants have been repelled by the Syrian Arab Army.

Turkey started the show. They attacked. They get what they get. Go, SAA and Russia, and God goes with you!

2020-02-20 17:49
ian
Guest
ian
Which God?

2020-02-20 22:59
Mike
Guest
Mike
After the Houthi bombing in the Saudi oil fields last year and the Iranian attack on the U.S. airbases in Iraq last month, I wouldn’t have much faith in patriot missiles, pathetic Turks.

2020-02-20 18:55
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Todo el mundo sabe la religión que practica Erdogan es la hipocresía, la mentira, doble discurso en beneficio personal.
Ahora el miembro de la Hermandad Musulmana, Erdogan, busca volver a lamer las botas de Trump.
Deberían de entender que la palabra de Erdogan no cuenta, Rusia debe sentirse traicionado y SDF nunca debió confiar en EE.UU.

2020-02-20 18:53
JerryDrakeJr
Guest
JerryDrakeJr
The “Turkish word” is something that does not exist as a synonym for honesty and trust. “Turkish word” is synonymous with lying, deception, deceit, betrayal …
Don’t trust the Turk, you’ll live longer.

2020-02-20 23:22
JerryDrakeJr
Guest
JerryDrakeJr
The “Turkish word” is something that does not exist as a synonym for honesty and trust. “Turkish word” is synonymous with lying, deception, deceit, betrayal …
Don’t trust the Turk, you’ll live longer.

2020-02-20 23:23
dupontg
Guest
dupontg
for 3 millions each,it would be not economical to shoot bird or fly

