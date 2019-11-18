BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – Turkey has requested that Germany extradite the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
“We quickly asked for the arrest and extradition of the so-called commander of the YPG [People’s Protection Units, a military wing of the SDF], a PKK [Kurdistan Worker’s Party] member terrorist, Ferhat Abdi Shahin [code-named Mazloum Kobani], from relevant states to our country after media reports that he will travel to the United States and Germany,” Cavusoglu said,” as quoted by Bas News.
Germany, who is part of the U.S.-led Anti-ISIS Coalition, has worked alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria, despite Turkey’s insistence that the SDF are ‘terrorists’ and an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The German government has not issued a response to this latest request from the Turkish authorities.
Turkey has made similar requests in the past, including their demand that the leader of the PYD, Salih Muslim, be handed over to the Turkish authorities.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.