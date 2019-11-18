BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – Turkey has requested that Germany extradite the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

“We quickly asked for the arrest and extradition of the so-called commander of the YPG [People’s Protection Units, a military wing of the SDF], a PKK [Kurdistan Worker’s Party] member terrorist, Ferhat Abdi Shahin [code-named Mazloum Kobani], from relevant states to our country after media reports that he will travel to the United States and Germany,” Cavusoglu said,” as quoted by Bas News.

Germany, who is part of the U.S.-led Anti-ISIS Coalition, has worked alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria, despite Turkey’s insistence that the SDF are ‘terrorists’ and an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The German government has not issued a response to this latest request from the Turkish authorities.

Turkey has made similar requests in the past, including their demand that the leader of the PYD, Salih Muslim, be handed over to the Turkish authorities.

