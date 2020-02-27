BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Turkey and Russia are reportedly in talks about Ankara using armed and unarmed drones in Syria’s airspace.

READ ALSO: Turkish Military Filmed Attacking Syrian Army During Militant Offensive in Idlib – Video

Citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Reuters reported that Ankara is experiencing issues because they are not able to access Syria’s airspace with their unmanned aerial vehicles.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Akar said Ankara was “hopeful” about ongoing talks between Turkish and Russian officials in Ankara over the northwestern Idlib region, where Turkey’s military is backing militants against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA)

Akar also said he would speak with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by telephone later on Thursday, broadcaster NTV said.

Akar’s request to Russia comes a day after the Syrian air defense forces shot down an armed Turkish drone over the Idlib countryside.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkey delivered tanks and anti-aircraft missiles to jihadists: Russian media

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

20
Discuss

avatar
9 Comment threads
11 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
SonyNKusaSweet RobertHaytonDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Syria is not the property of Turkey neither USA.
Theses countries have to GO HOME.

Vote Up40Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 16:56
human
Guest
human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

… and Russia as well

Vote Up-25Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:34
Josh
Guest
Josh
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Russia, like Iran, WAS INVITED, and its military operates in Syria with the permission of the internationally-recognized Syrian government, in full accordance with International Law.

In contrast, Turkey, the US, and Israel are invaders, ILLEGALLY occupying Syrian territory.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 18:44
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And you are an imbe.cile.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 19:06
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And you are an imbe.cile. Like an ordinary Turk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 19:11
NKusa
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You have no idea what INVITED guest means?
When sister board up room
To keep out
NOT INVITED,placenta is not a beauty product

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 07:34
Sony
Guest
Sony
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Russia is invited from the legal goverment. Turkey and USA are intruders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 08:35
notonato
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
notonato
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Won’t happen Erdofag.

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:06
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Is he retarded for asking permission for airspace so they can use armed drone on SAA. Erdogon think Russia is dumb or putin is dumb

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:34
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Who knows the mind of Muslim Brotherhood loon, Erdogran the Reprobate. Perhaps he was being a wise guy insulting Putin as they’ve already have used armed drones.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 04:49
NKusa
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The man is not well
Can I borrow your bullets
To shoot later, AT YOU,PERHAPS,I DONT KNOW,ALL DEPENDS
IF YOUNG MAN OF PLEASURE
FEEDME ERHER KUMQUAT

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 07:37
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The poor Caliph is b**t sore because he must buy new drones.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 18:01
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In fact build these : Turkey has domestic production. Haftar shot down some too 🙂
Let’s hope Turkey ends with none in the end.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:14
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hay fuentes donde mencionan que Rusia a aceptado el uso de drones armados sobre Siria y parece que Erdogan está contento con los últimos avances en terreno de sus mercenarios. Solo espero que esta afirmación solo sea una mentira mas por parte del gobierno Turco, Rusia debe asistir con la fuerza aérea en Saraqib.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:08
Josh
Guest
Josh
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Según lo que he leído, la fuerza aérea rusa ya esta asistiendo en la región de Saraqib. No puedo creer que aceptarían drones turcos (armados o no armados) en Siria, mucho menos en esa región. Si Rusia lo hiciera, perdería toda su credibilidad en el escenario mundial!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 18:55
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And the answer was… HET (niet)!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:12
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey is going to send drones into Idlib anyway. They’re just following protocol – ask first, expecting to be refused, but putting Russia on notice.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 04:19
vangelis
Guest
vangelis
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

THIS is the funny part of this show!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 16:30
Zarko
Guest
Zarko
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

the great sultan.the great this and that …and they still need PERMISION to fly drones..in Syria,a islamic land from 1400 years from the KAFIRS?!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 16:45
NKusa
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Times as come
Let the force of RIGHTEOUSNESS skin dark matter,sore and BILE FILLED MUHACIR must be expose
As lovers of s*x gang fiends
Leave sovereign land
Limp wrist dum dum boy
#ASTROGLIDE 💪🏻🦃💣🤜🥥🇹🇷Fisting Turks dont hide the practised of self love on DUDE RANCH

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 07:32