BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Turkey and Russia are reportedly in talks about Ankara using armed and unarmed drones in Syria’s airspace.
Citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Reuters reported that Ankara is experiencing issues because they are not able to access Syria’s airspace with their unmanned aerial vehicles.
Speaking to reporters in parliament, Akar said Ankara was “hopeful” about ongoing talks between Turkish and Russian officials in Ankara over the northwestern Idlib region, where Turkey’s military is backing militants against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA)
Akar also said he would speak with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by telephone later on Thursday, broadcaster NTV said.
Akar’s request to Russia comes a day after the Syrian air defense forces shot down an armed Turkish drone over the Idlib countryside.
