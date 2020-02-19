Turkish President Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia-Turkey talks on Syria’s Idlib have not been conducive to bringing about the desired result and bilateral discussions are still far from meeting Ankara’s demands.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting with his ruling AKP party, Erdogan warned that an offensive in Idlib could begin “at any moment”.

“Turkey has made all necessary preparations to kick off an operation in Idlib. As in the case with any other operation, we say: ‘we could come at night at any moment’. In other words, the Idlib offensive could begin at any time”, TRThaber quoted the president as saying.

The Turkish president emphasised that Ankara is seeking to turn the embattled province into a secure zone even while discussions with Russia continue. Erdogan added that he had discussed potential action in Syria with President Trump over the phone.

“We will not leave Idlib to the regime that does not understand yet how determined we are. We are adamant in our desire to transform Idlib into a safe haven both for civilians and for Turkey at whatever cost”, Erdogan asserted.

 

Source: Sputnik

FairsFair
FairsFair
Russia replies, "Bring it on, stupid…."

2020-02-19 16:38
Chauhan Chauhan
This Zionist slave Erdogon has gone retarded and dragging turkey and its people in the war which is not in turkey land. Turkey army should not fight for this Erdogon thugs who is working for US Syrian people also doesn't want to fight turkey. but Erdogon is te main problem now.

2020-02-19 18:11