BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu stressed Ankara’s rejection of the “Cairo Declaration” for a settlement in Libya, describing it as an attempt to save Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar after the losses he suffered on the battlefield.
“The endeavor for a declared ceasefire in Cairo is dead in its infancy. If a ceasefire is to be signed, it should be across a platform that brings all the parties together,” he told the Hurriyet newspaper on Wednesday.
“We do not see the call for a ceasefire to save Haftar as pure or we can believe it,” he continued.
He stressed that Turkey will continue to hold talks with all parties concerned to reach a solution in Libya, stressing that this solution requires the consent of both parties.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya during a phone call on Monday.
Erdogan said they had agreed on “some issues” related to Libya, and that the Government of National Accord would continue to fight to wrest control of the coastal city of Sirte and the Jafra Airbase, which is further away to the south.
