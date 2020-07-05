BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said that his country rejects the Egyptian ceasefire initiative in Libya, saying that what the Egyptian authorities want to achieve is not applicable.

Akar believes that this incites “unlawful confrontation,” adding: “Egypt is trying to do something on its own, but everything it does is not applicable.”

The Turkish Minister of Defense stressed that the intentions of the Egyptian authorities do not contribute in any way to finding solutions or consolidating unity and solidarity in the people of Libya, as Cairo seeks to achieve its own interests, adding, “Their intentions are clear.”

Akar pointed out, however, that Turkey was active in Libya at the invitation of the President of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj.

Egypt has already warned Turkey and the Government of National Accord about attempting to capture the strategic city of Sirte; however, the latter have continued to buildup their forces regardless of the threats.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called Sirte a “red line”, adding that Cairo has the “international legitimacy” to intervene in Libya.

