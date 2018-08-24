BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Turkey is ready to work together with Russia in Syria’s Idlib province to eradicate militants in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.
According to Cavusoglu, it is also important to make sure that the fight against militants does not threaten the civilians in the region.
Lavrov noted that Moscow and Ankara “are interested in establishing conditions for Syrian citizens’ secure and decent return to their motherland.”
Speaking about the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Russian diplomat said reports about a disagreement between Russia and Turkey on the issue are false.
Source: Ruptly
