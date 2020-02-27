BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 A.M.) – Turkey’s communication director announced this evening that their forces have put all Syrian military positions under fire from the air and ground, citing this attack as retaliation for the airstrike that targeted their soldiers earlier tonight.

“Turkey puts all known targets of Syrian regime under fire with air, ground fire support elements,” the communication director said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Bloods of heroes will not go in vain, our activities in Syria to continue until hands reaching our flag are broken,” the director continued, adding that “Turkey urges international community, especially stakeholders of Astana process, to fulfill their responsibility.”

Earlier tonight, a number of reports surfaced about an airstrike that targeted the Turkish military’s positions in southern Idlib.

The Hatay Province’s governor later announced that 22 Turkish soldiers were killed and many more were wounded as a result of the airstrike, which was blamed on the Syrian military.

