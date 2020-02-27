BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 A.M.) – Turkey’s communication director announced this evening that their forces have put all Syrian military positions under fire from the air and ground, citing this attack as retaliation for the airstrike that targeted their soldiers earlier tonight.

“Turkey puts all known targets of Syrian regime under fire with air, ground fire support elements,” the communication director said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Bloods of heroes will not go in vain, our activities in Syria to continue until hands reaching our flag are broken,” the director continued, adding that “Turkey urges international community, especially stakeholders of Astana process, to fulfill their responsibility.”

Earlier tonight, a number of reports surfaced about an airstrike that targeted the Turkish military’s positions in southern Idlib.

The Hatay Province’s governor later announced that 22 Turkish soldiers were killed and many more were wounded as a result of the airstrike, which was blamed on the Syrian military.

FairsFair
Yep! Blame the Syrians who for the last 9 years have been under attack by so many foreign powers (including Turkey) and their proxy jihadis instead of the Russians and their airforce who can kick Turkey’s [email protected] any time of the week.

2020-02-28 02:19
Hayton
Hayton
It’s a convenient justification for the large-scale invasion that Erdogan has been promising for weeks now will start this weekend. Although there are already so many Turkish troops on the ground, and so embedded with their proxy forces, that’s it’s inevitable that some of them will be hit by air strikes. And you better believe that the Turkish army and air force are quite capable of inflicting some serious damage on Syrian army units.

2020-02-28 04:27
Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
Yes but his air force will have to do that from their side of the border. ErDOGran will have to face consequences at home.

2020-02-28 05:25
Ahmet
Ahmet
There will be no large scale invation of Syria.. That is an oxymoron.. Read some Turkish history.. For Turkey nothing about Syria can potentially be “large scale”

2020-02-28 11:14
Ahmet
Ahmet
Large scale invasion of Luxemburg by France.. ha ha…

Stern Daler
@Hayton, true. But Syrian soldier have been able to practise doing serious damage for almost 10 years no. Thanks to the Turkish send and paid terrorists. If Erdogan Caliph gets no outside help he will get back home many body bags. He claims Turk ownership of Aleppo, Kirkuk, Mosul, Mizrata, Skopje – many Greek Islands, the Crimea … Kurdish settled lands … there will not be only bags coming home from Syria.

2020-02-28 14:26
Human
Human
SYAA BOMBED UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS WHERE? WHY ARE THOSE STUFFS IN SYRIA? GO HOME (IN CENTRAL ASIA) AND NO ONE WOULD BOMB YOU, INVADING NAZISLAMIC UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS!

2020-02-28 08:28
Ahmet
Ahmet
But WHICH syrians? Syria, was not under attack. Syria is ruled by a dictator puppet of Iran that represent only 20% of his people. 80% naturally claimed democracy and he started killing them. Some of that population escaped to Turkey and these people have rights on their soil..

Stern Daler
@Fair. Right on. The Turks will need drones to know more targets.

That will give Syria more chance to kill more of the expensive Turkish drones. A win win situation.

2020-02-28 14:18
OziGooner
OziGooner
Message to erDOGan….get out of Syria !!!!! Terrorist sympathizers aren’t welcome in Syria…

2020-02-28 07:35
ahmet
ahmet
So only Iran supporters, Russian supporters and their comprador minority puppets are welcomed?

Russia should immediately cancel the Astana treaty, rendering the turdish presence in syria illegal

2020-02-28 08:13
Ahmet
Ahmet
Syria never signed any territorial agreement with mother Turkey. (She was claiming a city.. too bad..)
Syria is illegal

2020-02-28 11:06
Ahmet
Ahmet
Look here is the plan.. Russia can stop buying tomato again and we can again pretend that it hurts.. Everyone’s honor saved..
Or alternatively russia can stop playing games in other people’s backyard.. That would be a parmanent solution. (Does Turkey have a military base in Ukraine? No..)

@Blücher, EU should use the carrier fleet to retake Cyprus now.
Ran wie Du an der Katzbach! LOL

Alicia Keez
Syria on full alert. Time to try out those S-300’s. Maybe Russia might pip in and help with some electronic interference, maybe even some S-400 units might have to fire. Also Syria needs to watch the South for a sneaky Israel attack. Israel may take advantage of the Turkey distraction to sneak in a couple of air attacks.

2020-02-28 07:37
@Alicia, Erdogan is at odds with Israel over gas issues.
IDF will not seriously help him.

So if its open war then any Turkish artillery position is fair game

2020-02-28 10:43
@Duncan. Oh no – SAA must not shoot up Turk super heroes.

DOES THIS MEAN THE SAA CAN ELIMINATE ALL TURKISH OBSERVATION POSTS??

2020-02-28 09:23
Seems like the Caliph asks for that. LOL.

2020-02-28 14:30
Rusia es quien tiene que reivindicarse con el pueblo Sirio aplastando a los terroristas incluyendo a los invasores.
Ahora Erdogan corre a lamer las botas de OTAN y EE.UU.

2020-02-28 05:13
FairsFair
That’s basically a declaration of war by Turkey and hence all their OPs should be targeted immediately by the SAA and RuAF. Send the body bags back to Turkey to embarrass the Turkish President who is running a slowing economy and losing soldiers in both Libya and Syria. Also I doubt if Erdogan will still be president this time next year. The Americans also want him out in order to drop in their own lackey in and to keep the Russians out. And as I said, ironically before the troubles in Syria started in 2011 and the Turks allowed GCC/USA… Read more »

2020-02-28 02:34
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Turks have no heroes, they are invaders coming to loot the country.
Time to inaugurate Syria’s S-300.

2020-02-28 01:37
Tyler Vincent
Tyler Vincent
Russia got Syria into this mess with their agreements with Jewhadist Erdogen, and will get Syria out.

2020-02-28 09:06
Haso
Haso
Using the ennemi’s vocabulary to write a news article ? “The Syrian Regime”… w*f ?

Syrian army needs more anti aircraft shoulder fired missiles or SAM batteries, Turkey can bomb from air but cannot control the ground without manpower, which they have very little, To regain Saraqeb, Syrian army will need to send a wave of suicide bombers, then back it up with surface to surface missiles

2020-02-28 14:24
The Truth May Hurt
The Truth May Hurt
You people are so hypocritical its astounding! What about all the terrible things the unlawful syrian regime is doing to innocent people in İdlib and other places in Syria? They have destroyed these people’s homes, they don’t discriminate against women or children or any innocent civilian and murder, torture and pillage in cold blood anyone who remotely goes against them or even thinks differently, and yet you can support them! The only country that goes against america russia and israel right now is Turkey, even though they’re not as strong or wealthy. Even with all the economic attacks, Turkey is… Read more »

2020-02-28 14:19
Danny
Danny
Dictator Assad regime & them media hiding casualties.

2020-02-28 14:25
Mike
Mike
Danny you Israeli loving wahhabi’s are on the run , so dream on you zionist creeps have lost in Syria. So why don’t you and daeshbags-lover pack it up and don’t ever come back here.

2020-02-28 20:01