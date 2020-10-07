BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – In a statement made on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country protects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, just like its alleged ‘protection’ of Syria, Iraq and Georgia.
In a press conference held on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said, Turkey protects the territorial integrity of “Georgia, Syria and Iraq, just as we protect the unity of Azerbaijan,” stressing that there are no “double standards in this matter.”
Cavusoglu then claimed that “Armenia hits civilians, this is a war crime … Armenia attacked Tovuz and Azerbaijan responded.”
He noted, as reported by the Hurriyet Daily, that the international community directed the ceasefire, and asked: “What happened? Armenia attacked Azerbaijan again. Even if there was a ceasefire, what would the result be?”
For his part, the Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, considered that “the Armenian state has a terrorist ideology,” stressing that it does not have “red lines” that prevent it from “reaching its goals,” as he put it.
Cavusoglu traveled to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, with the aim of discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement in this regard, saying: “Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu left on a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 6.”
The statement added, “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will receive him to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, in addition to other regional and international issues, and he will be accompanied by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.”
