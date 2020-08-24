BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The governor of Al-Hasakah, Major General Ghassan Halim Khalil, confirmed that they are in constant contact with Russia, as they are the only mediator between them and Turkey.

According to Khalil, the Turkish authorities promised to re-pump the water from the Alouk Station to Hasakah city and its surroundings.

The governor pointed out that the Russian forces were working behind the scenes to pressure Turkey to restore the water flow to the over one-million people that were affected by their move to block the supply to Al-Hasakah.

Approximately eleven days ago, the Turkish forces and their allied militants shutoff the water supply from the Alouk Pumping Station near Ras Al-‘Ayn, leaving more than one million people without water during this critical juncture.

A source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate told Al-Masdar News that the conditions have deteriorated over the last ten days, as hospitals do not have the necessary resources to deal with the influx of patients.

The government has tried to alleviate the issue by deploying several water tanks to Al-Hasakah; however, the situation remains very difficult, especially with the scorching heat and ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ‘