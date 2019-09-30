BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Turkey is allegedly preparing to launch a military operation against the largest jihadist faction inside Syria if the group refuses to be peacefully dismantled.
According to pro-militant media channels, Turkey has informed their militant allies that they should prepare their forces for a potential operation if these groups refuse to dismantle.
The main jihadist faction, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, is expected to be the primary target of such an operation because they control most of the Idlib Governorate.
In addition to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Turkey is looking to dismantle the jihadists from the Hurras Al-Deen group and the Turkestan Islamic Party; these aforementioned groups are currently active in the Jisr Al-Shughour District of Idlib and parts of northeastern Latakia.
Turkey’s decision to dismantle these jihadist groups is part of an agreement they have with their Russian partners.
It is worth noting that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the other jihadist groups have already refused to dismantle their forces.
