BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces are preparing to depart from another observation post in northwestern Syria, following an agreement with their Russian counterparts last month.
According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces are making preparations to withdraw from a military post located northwest of the administrative capital.
The source said the observation post is specifically located in the ‘Anadan Plain, which is an area that was under the control of jihadist groups since 2013; it was captured by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during their last major Aleppo city offensive last year.
With the withdrawal form this observation post, the Turkish military will have officially evacuated two of these sites in the Aleppo Governorate this month.
Previously, the Turkish Armed Forces withdrew their troops and military equipment from two observation posts in the Hama Governorate.
As a result of these withdrawals, locals who fled the militant groups in northern Hama have begun to return to their homes, especially in the town of Morek, which was under the control of the Turkish-backed factions since 2016.
It should be noted that all of these observation posts are surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army and have been for several months.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.