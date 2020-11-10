BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces are preparing to depart from another observation post in northwestern Syria, following an agreement with their Russian counterparts last month.

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces are making preparations to withdraw from a military post located northwest of the administrative capital.

The source said the observation post is specifically located in the ‘Anadan Plain, which is an area that was under the control of jihadist groups since 2013; it was captured by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during their last major Aleppo city offensive last year.

With the withdrawal form this observation post, the Turkish military will have officially evacuated two of these sites in the Aleppo Governorate this month.

Previously, the Turkish Armed Forces withdrew their troops and military equipment from two observation posts in the Hama Governorate.

As a result of these withdrawals, locals who fled the militant groups in northern Hama have begun to return to their homes, especially in the town of Morek, which was under the control of the Turkish-backed factions since 2016.

It should be noted that all of these observation posts are surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army and have been for several months.