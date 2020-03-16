Russia and Turkey have settled nearly all questions related to the delivery of more Russian-made S-400 air defence weapons, a senior defence industry official said Monday.
“We are now discussing an additional delivery. We are in the advanced stage of talks and have settled almost all issues,” Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told the Rossiya-24 television channel.
Turkey has acquired the weapons despite US and NATO warnings that they are incompatible with the alliance’s defences. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the surface-to-air systems will be put into service next month.
Shugaev also said that Russia planned to complete S-400 shipments to China by the end of this year. He said only one batch was left to be delivered under a 2014 contract, which is reported to cover six regimental sets worth over $3 billion.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.