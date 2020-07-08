BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – In a noticeable step in terms of timing and location, the Turkish Navy announced that it would conduct massive naval exercises off the Libyan coast in the coming period.
The Turkish media quoted the navy as saying that the expected maneuvers would be called “Naftex”, and would take place off the Libyan coast in 3 different regions, and each would bear a special name, which is “Barbaros”, “Targot Rais” and “Chaka Bay”.
Furthermore, the Turkey-based Yeni Safak newspaper revealed that these maneuvers will take place soon, and that they are training in anticipation of any war in the eastern Mediterranean, in addition to what has been described as the escalating tensions in Libya in the recent period.
Türk Deniz Kuvvetleri, Libya açıklarında dev bir tatbikata hazırlanıyor.https://t.co/cXr98Wrs2Q
— Yeni Şafak (@yenisafak) July 7, 2020
It was reported that the Turkish naval exercises will take place in international waters with the participation of 17 warplanes and 8 naval vessels, in order to prove “Turkey’s ability to control the region by air and sea.”
The announcement of these maneuvers comes a few days after the visit of the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Ozbal to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, along with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
Coinciding with the Turkish Defense Minister’s visit to Libya, the Libyan National Army (LNA) carried out a powerful attack on the Al-Watiyah Airbase on the night of Thursday, July 2nd.
As a result of this LNA attack, the newly deployed Turkish air defense system was destroyed at the Al-Watiyah west of Tripoli.
