Prosecutors in Izmir have issued an order on detaining 133 Turkish military as part of an operation against members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Ankara blames for an attempted coup in July 2016, NTV reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the Turkish security forces are carrying out an anti-terrorist operation simultaneously in 44 provinces across the country. Among the suspects 82 individuals are now serving in the army.
On July 15, 2016, a group of Turkish soldiers and officers attempted to stage a coup d’etat and overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
About 250 people were killed in clashes in Istanbul and Ankara, over 2,000 were injured. Ankara accuses FETO of staging the coup, with its leader Fethullah Gulen, currently residing in the US, being considered a key suspect in the criminal case.
Source: TASS
