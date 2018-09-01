BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – Turkey has officially added the Syrian jihadist group “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham” to their national terror list.

This move by the Turkish government comes on the eve of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) scheduled offensive in the Idlib, Hama, and Latakia governorates.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham is one of the largest jihadist groups in Syria; they are primarily active in the Hama, Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia governorates.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in northwestern Syria are expected to be the Syrian Arab Army’s primary target during their offensive.

Russia has been pressuring the Turkish regime to eliminate the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists from the Idlib Governorate for several months now; however, they have often been reluctant due to their relationship with the jihadist group.

