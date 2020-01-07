BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Turkish presidency sent a message to Egypt after Ankara sent its military forces to Libya to support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Yassin Aktay, the adviser to the Turkish President, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday, “Whoever says that Turkey wants war against Egypt or against any country … Turkey defends the legitimate government in Libya while others support the rebels and the two coups …”

He continued: “Turkey will not go to war against any Muslim nation, so how do they say that we will fight the people of Egypt … we were present in Libya at the request of the legitimate government and not to confront any other Arab or foreign armies … we seek to stop the war and others seek to ignite it.”

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu said that Turkey would send military experts and technical teams to support the internationally recognized government in Libya. “The government, led by the president, will decide how and when this will happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Turkish military units have begun to move to Libya to support the Government of National Accord,” noting that the “Libyan National Accord Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj asked for support from Turkey last month while his government was responding to an attack by the supported Haftar forces from Russia, Egypt, UAE and Jordan.”

Advertisements