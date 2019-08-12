BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Turkey is not planning to abandon their observation posts in northern Syria, despite the fact their allied militant forces have lost a great deal of territory over the last two weeks.

On Monday morning, opposition activists reported that a large Turkish military convoy was traveling through the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and making their way to the observation post in the northern Hama town of Morek.

While Turkey has remained relatively silent since the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) restarted their offensive in northwestern Hama, they have continued to reinforce their observation posts in the towns of Sheir Magher and Morek.

Russia and Turkey attempted to implement a ceasefire in the demilitarized zone earlier this month; however, Ankara failed to convince their allied militants to retreat from the area.

As of now, Ankara has no diplomatic relations with Damascus, so communication between the two governments is done through mediaries like Iran and Russia.

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Turkey wants to fight the Kurds in Afrin and wanted to go into Afrin and attack PKK YPG SDF and a hard knock on the knuckle of ErDOG and a cutting plyer squeeze of his balz from the Americans convinced him that things could go out of hand if he crosses with Trump and changed his mind. Now he wants to prove his show of strength against SAA and see how the Syrian Arab Army will act. Turki Army is enjoying their vacation sitting in observation posts seeing their dogs that they bread and sent to Syria getting massacred SAA… Read more »

2019-08-12 19:29
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Turkey, when it sent troops in Syria, was warned that Ch.5 of NATO charter doesn’t applies in such case… In other terms, Russia/Syria have green light to attack Turkish invaders as much as their puppets (as long as they don’t cross Turkish border, thus, I’m not sure any NATO country is willing to fight for Turkey today, especially EU ones)

2019-08-13 00:22
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Erdogolum, GO HOME !
You are a vile criminal.

2019-08-12 21:24