BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Turkey is not planning to abandon their observation posts in northern Syria, despite the fact their allied militant forces have lost a great deal of territory over the last two weeks.
On Monday morning, opposition activists reported that a large Turkish military convoy was traveling through the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and making their way to the observation post in the northern Hama town of Morek.
While Turkey has remained relatively silent since the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) restarted their offensive in northwestern Hama, they have continued to reinforce their observation posts in the towns of Sheir Magher and Morek.
Russia and Turkey attempted to implement a ceasefire in the demilitarized zone earlier this month; however, Ankara failed to convince their allied militants to retreat from the area.
As of now, Ankara has no diplomatic relations with Damascus, so communication between the two governments is done through mediaries like Iran and Russia.
