BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said on Thursday that his forces are ready for any military action.

During his phone call with Sada Al-Balad, Mismari said that the dreams of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in controlling Libyan oil are illusions and will not be fulfilled.

He said that there are attempts to make the other side in Libya responsive to the Cairo initiative, but they started to mobilize their forces and prepare a broad military operation until they reached the main goal, and to achieve Erdogan’s dreams of controlling Libyan oil.

Mismari revealed that the ground and air forces of the LNA continue, in general, to pursue the enemy, amid readiness for any military action, adding that the Libyan Army’s morale is high after the Arab support,led by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi after announcing the red lines in Libya, hoping that these lines will extend to Tripoli and beyond Tripoli.

The spokesman said that Turkey has landed military equipment in the western region’s ports and airports, including “3 SAM missiles”, which are very advanced, and have been modernized and entered into Libya, as well as armored vehicles and tanks.

He stressed that events are escalating inside Libya, saying that the Libyan battle will be a national and regional battle.

The Libyan Army spokesman warned the Turkish forces against the attack on the city of Sirte and the base of Al-Jafra, especially since the theater of operations is under the eyes of Egypt.

He pointed out that there is an international coalition against Turkey, and that Erdogan will fall into a dangerous quagmire that will eradicate the Brotherhood’s presence in Turkey and Erdogan’s dreams of returning to Libya and the Arab region.

