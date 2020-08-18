BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that his country does not want to enter into a confrontation with any country in Libya, expressing his belief that Egypt can play a constructive role in Libya.

Kalin expressed his country’s support for the idea of ​​disarming the cities of Sirte and Al-Jafrah, noting that this step would be useful to end the clashes, adding that “if the legitimate Libyan government approves the disarmament of Sirte and Al-Jafrah with conditions that can be accepted, then we support them, but this step must be fair and transparent, for these two cities can be the window for a political solution.”

Kalin expressed Ankara’s belief in the possibility of achieving a political solution in Libya, and that it does not prefer a military solution in any part of that country.

He said in an interview with Al-Jazeera TV that Turkey, Qatar and some other countries are currently in Libya, with the aim of supporting the political solution initiative.

He continued: “what worries us more is the presence of Russia there through Wagner mercenaries, and the UAE brought mercenaries from Sudan, Niger and Chad to Libya to support the Libyan army commander, Khalifa Haftar.”

He stressed that his country opposes any official or unofficial plan to divide Libya, and that Ankara has repeatedly stated its unwillingness to continue military activities in Libya.

On the other hand, Kalin stressed that his country does not wish to escalate tension in the eastern Mediterranean as well, pointing to the possibility of the countries bordering the Mediterranean contributing to establishing peace and equitably sharing the region’s wealth.

In response to a question about the content of the phone call that took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday, he said that the conversation focused on the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

He pointed to the possibility of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in Libya, similar to the existing cooperation in Syria, and that this potential cooperation will not be against a third country, adding “Russia does not adopt a neutral position towards the Libyan crisis, and it supports Haftar despite its official denial.”