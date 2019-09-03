BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – A senior Syrian legislator said this week that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in his recent visit to Russia made big compromises over Idlib.
Safwan al-Qorbi, the representative for the Idlib Governorate in the Syrian parliament, told the Arabic-language Al-Watan newspaper on Monday that Erdogan is in a bottleneck politically on the situation of Idlib.
He underlined Russia’s role in harnessing Turkey’s uncontrollable performance in Idlib, and said the Turkish convoys were attacked in the countryside of Idlib and the residents of these regions blame the militant groups and Ankara for their dire conditions.
Al-Qorbi referred to Erdogan’s recent visit to Moscow, and said, “Certainly, the Turkish President has made big compromises and it was a hasty meeting to decrease the fire of the Syrian Army attacks. They thought that taking back certain regions in Idlib needs one month in practice but the Syrian Army liberated it within days.”
Hence, Turkey began to panic that if it doesn’t make major compromises, Idlib would soon be captured altogether by the Syrian Army, he added.
Relevant reports said on Sunday that Ankara had promised Moscow to dissolve Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and return to the Sochi Agreement that was established on September 17th, 2018.
Al-Watan newspaper quoted sources close to the National Liberation Front and Tahrir al-Sham as saying that Erdogan has in a recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin vowed to dissolve Tahrir al-Sham and other affiliated terrorist groups, including Hurras al-Din and Ansar al-Tawhid, within 8 days.
They said that the ceasefire declared by the Syrian Army on Saturday was also in line with the agreement, adding that one of the conditions demanded by Syria was its army’s control over a vast area of Hama-Idlib international road.
The sources underlined possible opposition of Tahrir al-Sham to Turkey’s agreement with Russia, saying that based on the agreement, in case of Ankara’s inability to implement its promises, the Russian and Syrian armies will resume their military operations towards the towns of Ma’arat al-No’eman and Saraqib on Hama-Idlib international road.
The Arabic-language SANA news agency quoted a battlefield source as saying that the Syrian Army has declared implementation of truce in the demilitarized zone while reiterating that it will respond to any violation of ceasefire by the terrorists.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.