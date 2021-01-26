BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday, the launch of two new operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as part of the “ARN” security operations that started two weeks ago.

The ministry said in a statement that it continued its ARN operations against “the terrorist organization, with the aim of eradicating its roots and neutralizing the last terrorist in it,” as of January 11th.

In this context, they pointed out that they are continuing operations of “ARN 1” in the state of Agri, “ARN 2” in the state of Diyarbakir, and “ARN 3” in the state of Agri.

The Turkish Armed Forces also launched two other operations along the Syrian border, particularly, in the Mardin area.

They explained that the ARN 4 operation is taking place with the participation of 93 teams from the gendarmerie and the police, and includes 1,620 security personnel, while 2,550 security personnel, making up 145 teams, participate in ARN 5.

The Ministry of Interior called the new operations ARN after the young Turkish man, Arn Bulbul, who was killed by the PKK on August 11, 2017.

Source: Anadolu Agency

