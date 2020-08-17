BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hami Aksoy, considered that Armenia’s expression of its opinion on the Eastern Mediterranean file constitutes an example of transgressing its borders and its irresponsible behavior, and affirmed that his country will defend its rights there.
He stressed that Turkey will continue to defend its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.
Aksoy clarified in a statement on Monday that Armenia is making a fundamental mistake about its position in the global geography and the geography in which it is located.
He said that the issue on which Armenia is trying to express an opinion is related to the eastern Mediterranean and not to Lake Sevan.
He continued, “Armenia, which does not overlook any sea in the region, believes that it has the right to express an opinion about the region after the United Arab Emirates and France, and this is an indication of the malicious agreement against Turkey.”
He indicated that all “evil alliances” would not be able to deter Turkey and force it to back down from protecting its interests in the region.
