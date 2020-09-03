BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Turkey issued two navigational telexes over the planned Russian live fire drills in the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday, the Greek publication Ekathimerini reported.

According to the publication, Turkey issued the telexes because their vessels are currently conducting seismic surveys in an area near the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Issued by the Turkish navy’s Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography, navtex number 1102/20 announces exercises for September 8-22 covering an area south of Kastellorizo where the Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis is currently active, but which is outside the Greek continental shelf and Athens’ jurisdiction,” the publication reported.

The second navtex was reportedly numbered 1103/20 and was issued because of the live fire drills conducted by the Russian Navy off the coast of Cyprus.

Turkey has been conducting these surveys for over a week, despite the disapproval of Cyprus and Greece.