BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Amenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, in a special statement to Russia’s Sputnik Agency, that Turkey is not only using its army in Karabakh, but also, according to some reports, special forces from the Pakistani army.

In his statement, Pashinyan said: “Turkish forces not only participate in leading military actions, but also special units directly from the Turkish army (on the ground).”

The Armenian Prime Minister added: “According to some information, there are special forces of the Pakistani army participating in the military operations.”

Pashinyan did not specify where the reports about the Pakistani army participating in the Karabakh battles came from, but Armenia has repeatedly accused Turkey of supplying neighboring Azerbaijan with mercenaries from Syria.

In turn, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed in parallel statements to Sputnik that there were no “mercenaries” from Syria and Libya fighting alongside Azerbaijan in Karabakh, stressing that there was no evidence of this.

The Azerbaijani president said: “No one has provided us with any evidence of the presence of foreign armed formations on the lands of Azerbaijan, which they claim are participating in the current clashes.”

The conflict in the Karabakh region, which escalated in late September of this year, has killed hundreds, according to several reports. Despite the agreement brokered by Russia on October 10th, the ceasefire has not yet been adhered to.