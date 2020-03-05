Turkish authorities seek to use the crisis in Syria’s Idlib province to create permanent Turkish military presence in the Arab Republic, says Andrey Baklanov, deputy chairman of Russian Diplomat Association Council.

“Event in Idlib revealed Ankara’s real intentions. These intentions are to use the unique ‘historical chance’ – the crisis and the war in Syria – to permanently deploy its military contingent on this state’s territory,” the expert told TASS.

The Turkish government justifies its policy by the alleged threat of “Kurdish militants” infiltration, but have no real evidence of such events, Baklanov said.

He reminded that Ankara has commenced engineer reinforcement of three enclaves in northern Syria with a total area of 8,000 square kilometers. Besides, Turkey conducts a so-called ‘civilian development’ of Syrian territories: it forms government bodies out of Damascus’s control; the schools begin teaching Turkish language.

“Ankara has no interest for the situation in these enclaves to become subject to international study and opinion. To that extent, maintaining of ‘high temperature’ of Idlib conflict seeks, among other things, to distract attention from what is happening in Northern Syria,” the analyst continued.

Russia’s Reaction

According to Baklanov, Russia finds itself in a complicated situation. He reminded that during discussion of military assistance, Moscow said that the assistance would be provided to combat terrorism and that Kremlin would refrain from taking part in “beef of regional countries.”

Turkish actions, “who openly coordinates with the terrorists,” force Russia to “determine the parameters of its military and political behavior” in this highly dangerous situation, the expert says, adding that he believes that Moscow’s reaction must be hard enough.

ALSO READ  Over 50 US military vehicles enter northeastern Syria

“’Flexible’ tactical policy on [Russia’s] western border has failed to prove itself. NATO’s advancement and increase in its activity near our borders continued through all these years. We cannot allow Russian positions to be ‘undercut’ from the south as well,” he opined.

Moscow’s energetic and initiative position on Syrian affairs “with well-calculated and optimal force component” has led to growth of Russia’s international authority.

“It would be important to continue this policy in interests of strengthening of our national security,” he underscored.

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Willy Van DammeDaeshbags-SuxFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And that is why the Turks were so surprised at the rapid advancement of the SAA with RuAF help in rolling back the Turkish backed jihadis in Idlib. No terrorists, no reason for Turkey to remain in the area. Hence, the Turks having to come out from behind the jihadis to actually put thousands of their own troops on the ground in Syria together with armaments, tanks and other vehicles to try and stop the Syrians recovering their own territory.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 16:18
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Julio Cesar Perez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan, the terrorist sultan with his ISIS allies, ALQAEDA and others, after killing Syrian soldiers in Syria, destroying military equipment, bombing their cities and declaring, that the Syrian city of Idlib now belonged to Turkey. Taking advantage of a unilateral truce from Russia, leaving its allies in Syria and Iran unprotected. Now he declares that he wants a ceasefire and that will agree with Russia. What madness of this paranoid criminal, who has destroyed Syria for 9 years, now the Russians have to tell him that there is no problem with the ceasefire and that he can keep his armed… Read more »

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 17:02
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

He wants MUCH more! This is what Turkish minister Akar published on his Twitter account on Oct. 14 2019 :
comment image
They want to steal lands from :
– Syria
– Iraq
– Armenia
– Azerbaidjan
– Iran
– Cyprus
– Greece
– Bulgaria
Actually, it’d even mean the end of Armenia and Cyprus as countries
Reminds me about the land claims of a dude who also wore a moustache prior to WW2
comment image

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 20:02
Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It shows the very agressive nature of the present Turkish Leadership. They are mad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 12:46
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And that is why the Turks were so surprised at the rapid advancement of the SAA, with RuAF help, in rolling back the Turkish backed jihadis in Idlib. No terrorists, no reason for Turkey to remain in the area. Hence, the Turks having to come out from behind the jihadis to actually put thousands of their own troops on the ground in Syria together with armaments, tanks and other vehicles to try and stop the Syrians recovering their own territory.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 16:19
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It really doesn’t takes an expert to state that Turkey is into stealing lands an resources from their neighbours. In their arrogance, members of the Turkish regime even made their intentions public!
comment image

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 20:07