Turkish authorities seek to use the crisis in Syria’s Idlib province to create permanent Turkish military presence in the Arab Republic, says Andrey Baklanov, deputy chairman of Russian Diplomat Association Council.
“Event in Idlib revealed Ankara’s real intentions. These intentions are to use the unique ‘historical chance’ – the crisis and the war in Syria – to permanently deploy its military contingent on this state’s territory,” the expert told TASS.
The Turkish government justifies its policy by the alleged threat of “Kurdish militants” infiltration, but have no real evidence of such events, Baklanov said.
He reminded that Ankara has commenced engineer reinforcement of three enclaves in northern Syria with a total area of 8,000 square kilometers. Besides, Turkey conducts a so-called ‘civilian development’ of Syrian territories: it forms government bodies out of Damascus’s control; the schools begin teaching Turkish language.
“Ankara has no interest for the situation in these enclaves to become subject to international study and opinion. To that extent, maintaining of ‘high temperature’ of Idlib conflict seeks, among other things, to distract attention from what is happening in Northern Syria,” the analyst continued.
Russia’s Reaction
According to Baklanov, Russia finds itself in a complicated situation. He reminded that during discussion of military assistance, Moscow said that the assistance would be provided to combat terrorism and that Kremlin would refrain from taking part in “beef of regional countries.”
Turkish actions, “who openly coordinates with the terrorists,” force Russia to “determine the parameters of its military and political behavior” in this highly dangerous situation, the expert says, adding that he believes that Moscow’s reaction must be hard enough.
“’Flexible’ tactical policy on [Russia’s] western border has failed to prove itself. NATO’s advancement and increase in its activity near our borders continued through all these years. We cannot allow Russian positions to be ‘undercut’ from the south as well,” he opined.
Moscow’s energetic and initiative position on Syrian affairs “with well-calculated and optimal force component” has led to growth of Russia’s international authority.
“It would be important to continue this policy in interests of strengthening of our national security,” he underscored.
Source: TASS
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.