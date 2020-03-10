BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Turkey is using the ceasefire in Idlib to regroup their allied militants for a potential counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Russia’s Independent reported.
“Violating the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Syrian armed opposition continued to shell government forces. Pro-Turkish formations fired mortar shells at the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area of Kafr Batykh,” the Independent said.
“In addition, on March 8, information was received about the crossing of at least three Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Syrian air border. UAV data were limited to flying around the territories: most likely they performed reconnaissance and surveillance tasks. The Syrians took no action against them,” the online newspaper continued.
They pointed out that no party involved in this ceasefire are actually committed to an open-ended peace; thus, leaving the door open for another major conflict down the line.
On March 15th, the Russian and Turkish armed forces will begin their joint deployment along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.