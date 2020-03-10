BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Turkey is using the ceasefire in Idlib to regroup their allied militants for a potential counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Russia’s Independent reported.

“Violating the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Syrian armed opposition continued to shell government forces. Pro-Turkish formations fired mortar shells at the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area of ​​Kafr Batykh,” the Independent said.

“In addition, on March 8, information was received about the crossing of at least three Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Syrian air border. UAV data were limited to flying around the territories: most likely they performed reconnaissance and surveillance tasks. The Syrians took no action against them,” the online newspaper continued.

They pointed out that no party involved in this ceasefire are actually committed to an open-ended peace; thus, leaving the door open for another major conflict down the line.

On March 15th, the Russian and Turkish armed forces will begin their joint deployment along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

 

Turkey wanted this ceasfire so he can get US on the table to help turkey with weopeons and misslile. this ceasefire will collapse soon and turkey is doing everything to blame Syria. Turkey is hiding behind US now he can attack SAA anytime

2020-03-10 18:15
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
US won't help militarily, Secretary of Defense Esper made it clear. Moreover, remember what Greece said? They just said that would Turkey ends under attack, Greece would veto NATO action related to Ch.5 of the NATO's Charter… This means that Turkey is de facto dropped from NATO's mutual defence agreement! In fact, what we may have coming might be a bear styled humbling for the erDOG in utter humiliation added to a significant reduction in Turkey's military power. To be frank, Russia doing strikes into Turkey while Greece vetoes NATO from applying the Ch.5 of the NATO's Charter would make… Read more »

2020-03-10 22:38
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
The US is likely to give Turkey some help, but less than Erdogan is hoping for. His erstwhile friends in the Pentagon cannot have failed to notice that all the (now dead) IS big-shots that have surfaced lately have done so in Turkish-controlled areas. They must suspect, if not know for a fact, that Turkey was shielding them, supporting them, allowing them free movement in areas under its control. That makes Turkey a very untrustworthy ally, to put it mildly. On the other hand, the US has no interest in seeing the Idlib situation resolved any time soon. An ongoing… Read more »

2020-03-11 01:44
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Erdogan como siempre no pierde tiempo, el alto al fuego sirve para aprovechar abastecimiento de suministros de guerra a sus mercenarios y Rusia lo sabe. Además los terroristas ya emitieron su pronunciamiento, decidieron no retirarse del sur de la carretera M-4, ahora qué medidas tomará Rusia?

2020-03-11 01:16