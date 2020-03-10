BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Turkey is using the ceasefire in Idlib to regroup their allied militants for a potential counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Russia’s Independent reported.

“Violating the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Syrian armed opposition continued to shell government forces. Pro-Turkish formations fired mortar shells at the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the area of ​​Kafr Batykh,” the Independent said.

“In addition, on March 8, information was received about the crossing of at least three Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Syrian air border. UAV data were limited to flying around the territories: most likely they performed reconnaissance and surveillance tasks. The Syrians took no action against them,” the online newspaper continued.

They pointed out that no party involved in this ceasefire are actually committed to an open-ended peace; thus, leaving the door open for another major conflict down the line.

On March 15th, the Russian and Turkish armed forces will begin their joint deployment along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

