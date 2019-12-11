BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The leader negotiator for the Syrian at the Astana Peace Conference, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, stated at the final session of the meeting on Wednesday that Turkey was transporting terrorists from Idlib to Libya.
“Turkey is transporting terrorists from Libya to Idlib and from Idlib to Libya,” noting that “the Idlib future is linked to the future of all of Syria.”
This is not the first time that Dr. Ja’afari has accused Turkey of transferring jihadists from Idlib to Libya, he previously accused Ankara of moving moving these terrorists to the aforementioned North African country to fight the Benghazi-based government.
Dr. Ja’afari continued by saying that the Syria does not have a Kurdish issue, pointing out that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the country. “There is no Kurdish issue in Syria and the Syrian Kurdish component is part of our history.”
In regards to the U.S. forces in Syria, Dr. Ja’afari accused them of looting Syrian oil and selling it to the Turkish authorities. “The American occupation is looting Syrian oil and selling it to the Turkish regime.”
On Wednesday, the 14th round of the Astana Peace Conference concluded with no agreement between any of the participants.
