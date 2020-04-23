BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – On Wednesday evening, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces accused the military forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of using chemical weapons near the Tripoli axis.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson, Major General Ahmed al-Mismari denied the accusations that the LNA used chemical weapons at the Salaheddine axis in northwestern Libya, stating that “an international investigation must be opened into this matter.”

Mismari wrote on Facebook on Thursday: “The Turkish invaders and their traitor agents in what is known as the “Saraj government” are broadcasting rumors that the Libyan National Army is using toxic gases at the Salaheddine axis.”

He continued: “After analyzing the objectives of these malicious rumors, it becomes clear to us that terrorist gangs are searching for an argument to persuade public opinion to support the Turkish Air Force interfering with combat aircraft and also to use toxic gases to target the positions of the Libyan National Army.”

“We call on all those involved in the Libyan crisis and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to monitor this closely and we are ready to conduct an international investigation,” he said.

The Libyan Army spokesman added: “Such rumors and lies were used by Turkey previously in Syria to distort the Syrian Arab Army and to lead the international community to cover up the malicious Turkish interference in Arab issues.”

Advertisements