BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that Turkey was “playing a dangerous game” in Libya, noting that he had conveyed this position to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier.
According to the Reuters News Agency, Macron said: “I had an opportunity to clearly say to President Erdogan that I believe that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya,” noting that this “contradicts its commitments made during the Berlin conference.”
Macron added that he discussed the Libyan crisis with U.S. President Donald Trump.
It is noteworthy to mention = that the participants in the Berlin International Conference on Libya agreed last January to a nationwide ceasefire and launch negotiations through the “5 + 5” committee, but the situation in Libya witnessed an escalation in recent months with the intensification of hostilities between the Libyan National Army LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Turkey has been the main backer of the Government of National Accord, as they have provided military and logistical support to the latter in their fight against the Libyan National Army.
