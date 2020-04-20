Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) Mspokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said on Sunday that Turkey is mobilizing military personnel and equipment to carry out a massive attack on Tarhuna city.

Al-Mismari said during a press conference that “the Libyan Army revealed a Turkish move to mobilize elements to attack Tarhuna before the start of the attack.”

Al-Mismari pointed out that “Ankara exploited the crisis coronavirus crisis and the armistice, and transported personnel and equipment to Tripoli, Misrata and Zuwara to carry out terrorist missions.”

“We fight the Turkish Army with its full land, sea, air, and electronic strength,” Al-Mismari said.

He continued, “Turkey and the organization Al-Qaeda are the ones who move the militias in all regions of Libya and there is a Turkish field command, especially in the south-western regions.”

He explained that “among the equipment that Turkey transferred to the region were reconnaissance planes, jamming aircraft and attack aircraft.”

He stressed that “the Libyan Amy continues to purify the areas of the far southwest, along the Chadian border.”

Al-Mismari revealed that “a group of drones was shot down in the recent attack on Sabratha, in addition to arresting dozens of prisoners and obtaining equipment left by the gunmen after they escaped from the battlefield.”

