BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Navy issued a shipping notification saying that the Turkish vessel “Urug Chief” will conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean during the next two weeks.
The move is likely to renew tension with Greece, which is also a member of NATO and currently at odds with Ankara over the maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.
The countries are at odds over the overlapping claims of oil and gas resources in the Mediterranean region.
A similar notification last month sparked a row between the two sides, which was defused after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region, because Greece had not fulfilled its promises on this issue.
Seismic surveys are usually part of the preliminary work to search and explore for hydrocarbons, and Turkey and Greece are at odds over issues such as overflying the Aegean and ethnically divided Cyprus.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.