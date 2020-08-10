BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Navy issued a shipping notification saying that the Turkish vessel “Urug Chief” will conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean during the next two weeks.

The move is likely to renew tension with Greece, which is also a member of NATO and currently at odds with Ankara over the maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.

The countries are at odds over the overlapping claims of oil and gas resources in the Mediterranean region.

A similar notification last month sparked a row between the two sides, which was defused after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region, because Greece had not fulfilled its promises on this issue.

Seismic surveys are usually part of the preliminary work to search and explore for hydrocarbons, and Turkey and Greece are at odds over issues such as overflying the Aegean and ethnically divided Cyprus.