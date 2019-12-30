BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army, said that hundreds of terrorists affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda had been transferred from Syria to Libya during the past days via Turkey.
Al-Mismari said during a press conference on Monday that “Ankara transferred terrorists of various nationalities” to Libya.
He continued: “Erdogan wants to hit two birds with one stone by sending the militants to Libya. The first reason is to get rid of these militants who are a burden on his country, and secondly, control the resources of Libya.”
The spokesman for the Libyan National Army said that “Erdogan has exceeded all the standards of the international community and the Security Council and contributed to the transfer of terrorists from one country to another,” noting that “what Ankara is doing is not only threatening Libya but the entire Arab region.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.