BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army, said that hundreds of terrorists affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda had been transferred from Syria to Libya during the past days via Turkey.

Al-Mismari said during a press conference on Monday that “Ankara transferred terrorists of various nationalities” to Libya.

He continued: “Erdogan wants to hit two birds with one stone by sending the militants to Libya. The first reason is to get rid of these militants who are a burden on his country, and secondly, control the resources of Libya.”

The spokesman for the Libyan National Army said that “Erdogan has exceeded all the standards of the international community and the Security Council and contributed to the transfer of terrorists from one country to another,” noting that “what Ankara is doing is not only threatening Libya but the entire Arab region.”

