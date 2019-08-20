Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, 5 June 2017 (Photo by AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilic)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military has no plans to withdraw from their observation posts in northern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday.

“Right now, we don’t have an intention such as moving this elsewhere,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. “It will carry on with its mission,” he said, adding that necessary security and military measures were being taken.

The Turkish military is not besieged at this point; however, if their allied militants lose Ta’manah near Khan Sheikhoun, they will be surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also issued a grave warning to the Syrian military about attacking their troops.

“The regime needs to not play with fire. We will do whatever it takes to secure our troops,” he added.

Despite Ankara’s allegations about striking their troops, the Syrian military did not actually hit their forces in the Idlib Governorate.

 

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army reverses all militant advances from June offensive: map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Assad must stay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

OK, let the kurds surround them, and watch. That will very nice to see 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-20 18:50