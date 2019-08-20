BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military has no plans to withdraw from their observation posts in northern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday.

“Right now, we don’t have an intention such as moving this elsewhere,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. “It will carry on with its mission,” he said, adding that necessary security and military measures were being taken.

The Turkish military is not besieged at this point; however, if their allied militants lose Ta’manah near Khan Sheikhoun, they will be surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also issued a grave warning to the Syrian military about attacking their troops.

“The regime needs to not play with fire. We will do whatever it takes to secure our troops,” he added.

Despite Ankara’s allegations about striking their troops, the Syrian military did not actually hit their forces in the Idlib Governorate.

