Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar, said that his country has “no intention to confront Russia,” speaking at a meeting in Ankara on Sunday.

“We have no intention or purpose to confront Russia, and our sole intention here is to stop the [Syrian] regime from slaughtering and thus stopping radicalisation and migration,” he stressed.

Akar also mentioned the recent successes of Turkey’s new Spring Shield Operation that was launched in Syria following deaths of dozens of Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province earlier this week.

 

Source: Ruptly

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

ROFL! Akar published his real intentions in the form of a map on his Twitter account last October! “We have no eyes on anyone’s land. We’re just gonna get back what’s ours,” reads the message What do we see here? Oh yeah! Invasions of : – Syria – Iraq – Armenia – Iran – Cyprus – Greece – Bulgaria – Azerbaidjan (the Nakicheva region which is cut from the main Azeri territory and landlocked between Armenia, Iran and having an about 10km border with Turkey) Err, sorry dude, these lands are not Turks’ lands, even Anatolia belongs to Greece! Here… Read more »

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 12:16
Renato
Guest
Renato
iRAQ?? bUAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
yeah right..
Let him them continue to balkan.. C'mon fckrs conquer Us..
We can wait for some free kebab.. We like eating you pigs..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply

Translate

2020-03-02 14:46

iRAQ?? bUAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
yeah right..
Let him them continue to balkan.. C’mon fckrs conquer Us..
We can wait for some free kebab.. We like eating you pigs..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 14:46
Mila3030
Guest
Mila3030
If Turkey has no intention of confronting Russia, why is it confronting Russia?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply

Translate

2020-03-02 14:36

If Turkey has no intention of confronting Russia, why is it confronting Russia?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 14:36
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Id say he has already confronted Russia by shooting down their planes and giving his proxies have killed Russians.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply

Translate

2020-03-02 19:36

Id say he has already confronted Russia by shooting down their planes and giving his proxies have killed Russians.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 19:36