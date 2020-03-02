Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar, said that his country has “no intention to confront Russia,” speaking at a meeting in Ankara on Sunday.

“We have no intention or purpose to confront Russia, and our sole intention here is to stop the [Syrian] regime from slaughtering and thus stopping radicalisation and migration,” he stressed.

Akar also mentioned the recent successes of Turkey’s new Spring Shield Operation that was launched in Syria following deaths of dozens of Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province earlier this week.

Source: Ruptly

