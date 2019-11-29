BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Turkey has given two German-made Leopard tanks to the militant forces in northern Syria, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Friday.

“Turkey has handed over to the Syrian terrorists at least two German Leopard tanks, which had already been spotted on the front lines in the Idlib province. Thus, the Turkish side actively supports terrorists opposing the Syrian government forces and regularly conducting attacks on the Russian military in this region of Syria,” the report said.

Ankara has not officially commented on the transfer of heavy tanks to the militant forces; however, a report last week also accused Turkey of giving these armored vehicles to the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), who is currently fighting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Germany has provided aid to the SDF troops in Syria, so the fact that these tanks are being used against them may not sit well with the government in Berlin.

