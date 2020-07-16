BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Thursday, during his meeting with the sheikhs and tribes of Libya, that the foreign presence has increased in Libya, especially after the Government of National Accord (GNA) signed an agreement with Turkey.

The Egyptian President indicated that this agreement prompted Turkey to establish naval and air bases in Libya, in addition to moving mercenaries to support the GNA forces to control Libyan oil and threaten the security of neighboring countries.

El-Sisi directed his words to the Libyan tribes: “We will enter Libya at your request and we will come out of it with an order from you.”

He continued: “Egypt is ready to take all measures to achieve the joint Egyptian-Libyan interests,” calling for the cohesion of the Libyan tribes, which he said “have an important role in maintaining security and stability in Libya.”

Earlier this week, the Libyan Parliament announced that it was inviting the Egyptian Armed Forces to intervene in the civil war to help protect the country and foil the Turkish-backed attacks, especially in the Sirte area.

Source: RT

