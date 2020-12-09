BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, accused Turkey of destabilizing the region, describing it as a “travel agency for jihadists”, and called for confronting its policies.

“Turkey’s actions are outside international law, and they destabilize the region and threaten to use force,” the minister said after a meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Jordan in Amman on Tuesday.

He said that Turkey “threatened Greece with war if we were working within the framework of our sovereign rights and we expanded our territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.”

The Greek minister accused Turkey of “exploiting immigrants as a political tool, promoting propaganda and false news, and fueling security issues by transporting jihadists from Libya to the Caucasus, and this is what I describe as a travel agency for jihadists, and thus it poses a threat to peace and stability in the region.”

Dendias stressed that Greece rejects Turkish policies in the region, describing Ankara’s actions as “unacceptable”, noting that Athens had repeatedly called on Turkey for constructive dialogue with all countries in the region.

Source: RIA Novosti, RT