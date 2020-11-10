BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu on Tuesday, congratulated Azerbaijan on “its success” on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, against the backdrop of the armistice agreement in Karabakh.

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success on the battlefield and at the negotiation table,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter. “I sincerely congratulate you on this happy achievement,” adding that Turkey “remains heartily united with its Azerbaijani brothers.”

On Monday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will stop at their current locations after signing an agreement to end the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian President said during a statement on the agreement to end the war in the Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, that he is counting on the agreements reached to create conditions for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Karabakh in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples.

He added, “The complete ceasefire in Karabakh will take effect at 00:00 Moscow time on November 10.”