BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Turkish authorities gave their allied militants in Syria German-made tanks, the German magazine Bild reported on Friday.
According to the report, the Turkish authorities supplied its allied militant forces like the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) with the German-made Leopard-2 tank.
The German publication said that the Turkish-backed militants have even used these Leopard-2 tanks against the U.S. and German-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.
One of the spokespersons for the Turkish-backed militants confirmed to the German publication that the tanks were being used by their forces. The spokesperson said: “Turkey provided us with military equipment including tanks.”
The Turkish military has been using the Leopard-2 tank since 2016; they have also supplied the militant forces inside Syria with these armored vehicles.
