BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated this week that the French Senate’s decision to recognize the Artsakh (var. Karabakh) Republic is devoid of logic and limits the possibility of France’s participation in resolving the crisis.

“The decision of the French Senate adopted yesterday regarding the Karabakh conflict is an example of how international law, legality and justice can be ignored for domestic political reasons. We deny the baseless allegations in the decision against Turkey,” a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The statement continued, “After Armenia’s aggression and provocations, Azerbaijan took the necessary response and restored its territorial integrity, liberating its lands that had been occupied for nearly 30 years. This is the embodiment of its rights, as the relevant United Nations resolutions order the Armenian side to leave the occupied Azerbaijani lands immediately and without conditions.” “.

“The French Senate’s call for Azerbaijan to leave the territories is a manifestation of absurd and biased thinking that cannot be taken seriously,” the statement added.

It is noteworthy to mention that the French Senate had approved by a majority of 305 votes on the proposal of the French government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh as an independent and sovereign state, and called for its liberation from the Azerbaijani presence.

The French government also called for a proposal to demand an international investigation into war crimes committed in Karabakh, calling for a return to the borders agreed upon in 1994, indicating that negotiations will be conducted on this through the Minsk Group.