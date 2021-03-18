BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have reportedly established a new observation post inside the Idlib Governorate, as they continue to strengthen their security corridor inside northwestern Syria.

According to local reports, the Turkish Armed Forces established their military post near the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, which is one of the most important crossings between Turkey and Syria in the northwestern countryside of the country.

Previously, the Turkish observation posts were established near the front-lines in northwestern and northern Syria; however, it appears this latest installation will focus on the border area and the reception of troops entering the country.

While the September 17th, 2018 agreement allows for Turkey to establish 12 observation posts inside Syria, Ankara has cemented their presence inside the Arab Republic by constructing dozens of these posts in the Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

Most recently, the Turkish Armed Forces have focused their attention in Aleppo, Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah, where they occasionally clash with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Despite their clashes with the YPG and SDF, however, Turkey has made it clear to their Russian counterparts that they will not allow any more Syrian government advances in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, and these observation posts are expected to be one of the main deterrents for any such operation.

