BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish Armed Forces, on Wednesday, began training their personnel to use the “Hissar” air defense system, which is the first domestically-made missile defense system.

The agency pointed out that the missile defense system, which was developed by the Presidency of the Turkish Defense Industries, has been trained to simulate devices to learn the multi-tasking roles of the defense system.

They added that the training aims to provide the trainees with all system capabilities, knowledge and skills to ensure the most efficient use of systems in accordance with general and tactical requirements, with the participation of experts from the Turkish company Aselsan for Military Electronic Industries.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the systems will be effective against planes, helicopters, missiles, drones, and air-to-surface missiles.

Turkey has one of the most successful defense industries in the world, as their engineers have patented several weapons, including their attack drones.

Their Bayraktar TB2 drones have become popular, with several nations, including Ukraine and Morocco, inquiring to buy these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

