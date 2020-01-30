BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that Turkey had deployed two Turkish warships, anti-aircraft missiles and air defense systems to the capital city of Tripoli.

In addition to this accusation, the LNA said the Turkish military sent at least 3,000 Syrian militants to Libya since late December.

“The number of Syrian mercenaries transported by Turkey to Libya exceeded three thousand,” the Libyan National Army spokesman, Major General Ahmed al-Mesmari said at a press conference yesterday evening, noting that “Ankara transported dangerous terrorists from Syria to Libya through the Misrata and Mitiga airports and Port of Tripoli. ”

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, accused Turkey of violating the pledges it had made during the Berlin conference held on January 19 to settle the Libyan crisis, noting that France had monitored during the past days ships transporting Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

Macron said, during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris, that “Turkey has broken its promises it made during the Berlin conference,” adding “In recent days, we detected Turkish ships carrying Syrian mercenaries who arrived in Libya.”

While the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Macron’s statements, saying that “France is responsible for the problems that Libya has experienced since the crisis began in 2011.”

 

EU states start to react to Turkish threat. Macron will send ships and coordinate with Greece.

2020-01-30 21:38
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
It's necessary that EU responds as one! We can't be the EU's strong arm alone, and this won't change as long as Germany will stay idle. Pre-1945, Germany sinned by excessive Prussian jingoism, now it's a 180° excess of pacifism… What is needed is what Buddhists call the "middle way". EU CANNOT rely on soft power alone, we have to use both the carrot and the stick, and the stick can't be a single country of 69M while EU's population is over half a billion… Now, if you don't want to change your constitution, maybe shall we merge the full…

2020-01-31 00:30
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
+++ "Macron will send ships and coordinate with Greece"
=> Done!
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200130-france-sends-warships-to-mediterranean-to-deter-turkey/

2020-01-31 00:46