BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Turkey has deployed its air defense system near the Syrian border region where they are currently launching an operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Thursday.
According to Avia.Pro, the Turkish military deployed their air defense system to this zone of operation after the U.S. refused to support their ongoing incursion into Syria’s northeastern region.
“Due to the fact that the United States of America refused to support Turkey during their military operation in northern Syria, the latter deployed short-range air defense systems in the area of the operation, which would could U.S. planes and drones if the latter tried to intervene,” the report said.
“According to preliminary data, we are talking about anti-aircraft missile launchers, consisting of 8 “Stinger” missiles mounted on a wheelbase. There are no official comments from Ankara on this subject, however, experts pay attention to an important detail – the Kurds have no planes or helicopters in their armaments, and it is Washington that is the main opponent of the military operation in the northern part of the Arab Republic,” they continued.
“Whether the Turkish army dares to use its air defense systems against American combat aircraft and helicopters is still unknown; however, experts believe that in Ankara ‘intends to demonstrate its full determination against the United States.'”
The Turkish Armed Forces launched their large-scale military operation on Wednesday afternoon following the U.S. Army’s withdrawal from Syria’s border region with Turkey.
