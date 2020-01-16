BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Turkey has officially commented on media reports that it has given citizenship to “Syrian National Army” personnel, in exchange for their agreement to fight in Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu denied the reports, saying that they were “totally untrue”, according to the Turkish Anatolia Agency .

The British newspaper, “The Guardian”, said in a report published earlier on Wednesday, that “about 2000 gunmen from the Syrian National Army recently entered their territories in order to be transferred later to Libya to fight In the ranks of the Government of National Accord.

The newspaper pointed out that at least 650 Syrian militants arrived in Libya to fight on the front-lines in the battle for the capital, Tripoli, between the forces of the Al-Wefaq government on one side and the Libyan National Army on the other.

The report added, “On January 5, another 1,350 fighters arrived in Turkey from Syria , some of whom were deployed to Libya, while others are still receiving training in southern Turkish camps.”

Turkey had previously confirmed officially sending scores of military personnel to Libya , within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening military security cooperation with the Al-Wefaq government, noting that this group is working to train local forces, but it has denied, in detail, the authenticity of reports on the transfer of Syrian militants to Libyan territory.

Advertisements