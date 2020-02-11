Turkey demands Syrian government troops stop attacks on Turkish observation stations in Syria’s Idlib governorate, Anadolu agency said on Monday after Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin’s talks with the visiting Russian delegation led by Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev.

According to the agency, during the contacts Ankara resolutely condemned the attack on the Turkish observation station in Idlib by “the regime.”

Turkey’s presidential Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik said earlier in the day that the talks in Ankara had yielded no concrete results so far and they talks were continued.

Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib. After the first round of talks on February 8 it was decided to continue contacts this week.

