BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country can normalize relations with France, but Paris must change its position on Turkish military operations in Syria.

Turkey has repeatedly exchanged harsh criticisms with France over policies in Syria, Libya and the Karabakh region, and the publication of insulting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

Paris is leading efforts to impose European Union sanctions on Turkey, especially over their recent interventions in the Karabakh region and Libya.

France has been a key ally to Athens in the eastern Mediterranean, as they have repeatedly criticized Turkey for violating Greece’s territorial integrity.

Lastly, France has supported a peaceful solution to the Karabakh War, which Baku and Ankara view as Paris’ support for Yerevan in this long-standing conflict.